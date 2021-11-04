We’ve been hearing about it for weeks now — how supply chain issues might put a huge damper on Christmas with goods not arriving on porches on time.
Tabitha Shultz and 40 other local crafters have an answer.
They will be gathering today and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at First Baptist Maryville (202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway) to offer up the Christmas Artisan Craft Fair. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and admission is free.
The artisans will have things like birdhouses and wind chimes, soaps and lotions, string art, honey, quilts and macrame, ready for purchase to wrap and place under the tree.
Or if it’s holiday decor you are looking for, Schultz said there are participating crafters who can deck the halls for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Many of the participants are members of Blount County Arts and Craft Guild, like Schultz.
There are some new faces here too, she said. Schultz held this event last November and another one this past spring.
It all began because there were so many artists who were making their wares but had nowhere to sell them. Schultz organized the first one and crowds came out to shop. She had continued to organize the event.
Local author Reba Rhyne will be here along with a children’s author who will present a story time at 11:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m.
Everything will take place inside the church’s gymnasium. There is plenty of parking.
Schultz will have her bath bombs again and lotions. She also does hand-painted jewelry. Sam Wilson is a favorite with his string art.
There are always a few first-timers, too, Schultz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.