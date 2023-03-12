Back in 2010 when life wasn’t kind to Tracy James, she had a safe place.
This mother of five small children was going through a rough divorce. One day, her good friend suggested an outing, so Tracy went along, having no idea where she was going to end up.
“Let’s go paint pottery,” her friend said. Tracy wasn’t exactly jumping for joy over the prospect, but she agreed to go.
“I fell in love,”she said of the process of creating. “It felt wonderful because when you are painting a piece of pottery, that is all you do.”
Over the next few months, Tracy would take her kids to the pottery studio which was located in Knoxville where she was living. But then she moved away, to Middle Tennessee.
One of her friends ended up dying by suicide and a series of events led her back to Knoxville. She returned to that pottery studio and asked for a job.
“I went to the owner and said, ‘I want to work here. This is my safe place.’”
He told her he wasn’t hiring, but Tracy persisted. She told him she would work the shifts no one else wanted, especially weekends. He gave in and she started her job there.
The pottery studio was Tracy’s place of refuge for more than a year until she met her husband, Dan, a resident of Rockford. She moved to that Blount County community and made the difficult decision to quit her job since it was a far piece to drive dally from Rockford for a minimum wage job.
Tracy and Dan even entertained the idea of buying the studio in Knoxville but the owner had promised it to another buyer.
Then Dan told his wife they should just open their own pottery studio here in Blount County. The two found a location, 277 S. Calderwood St., in Alcoa, turned an empty space into an inviting place where people of all ages and talent can come.
The walls are lined with pottery pieces waiting to be painted. Prices range from $2 to $95. There are egg plates, skulls, gnomes, mushrooms, face planters, ring trays, mermaids, sports figures, all in varying sizes. Customers can walk in, choose a project and sit at the tables in Foothills Pottery Studio to paint. The price includes the paints and time in the studio.
Olivia Munoz was here on a Tuesday, painting a mug. She said she came here on her 80th birthday, a surprise from her daughter.
“You are a lifesaver,” she told Tracy. “I live with my daughter. She and her husband work from home all day. I am in my bedroom. I watch TV, take a nap and watch more TV. That’s all I did was stay at home.”
Munoz said she wouldn’t have come had she known it was a place to paint pottery, but found the experience challenging and engaging. She’s been back several times.
Tracy said many older women have found this place to be comforting. Some who paint here are newly widowed or are no longer able to do physical activity like bowling or hiking.
“They can sit here and paint,” she said. Men are often seen at local gathering places as they enjoy camaraderie and breakfast, Tracy observed. “Women need that, a sense of community.”
That isn’t to say men aren’t welcome. Tracy says she has fathers who come to paint with their children. They talk, minus their phones. Church groups come here for a group outing, and birthday parties are organized. Munoz was here recently with her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
There is a seven-day turnaround from the time a person completes a piece to it being glazed, fired in the kiln and returned. Tracy takes photo of customers with their completed pieces. She also has some of her own work on display, along with some of Dan’s.
Tracy says Dan is artistic; she is creative. Both talents can create unique pieces, she said. Some who arrive at Foothills Pottery Studio bring photos for ideas.
Her best seller is a $15 ring tray. Tracy also does plates with baby’s feet imprinted on them. She will also be offering to do puppy paws. If there is a pottery piece a customer wants, she will order it.
The paints used are nontoxic and also microwave and dishwasher safe. Tracy does have some specialty paints that add texture.
A celebration of the Spring Equinox will be held at the studio, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 20. Easter and spring pottery pieces will be discounted and ready for painting. Refreshments will be served.
This couple has taken the time and effort to make the studio a place that is welcoming. If a customer needs more than one session to complete a project, he or she is welcome to come back multiple times at no additional cost.
Tracy continues to paint. She often sits down with Munoz and other customers to enjoy coffee together, talk and create.
Having a place like this in Blount County keeps people from having to travel outside the community, Tracy said. She has been spreading the word about her woman-owned business. Dan is a disabled veteran, so Foothills Pottery Studio gives a veterans discount.
It is a pottery studio, but for Munoz, Tracy and others, it’s much more than that.
“The pottery is just the vehicle,” Tracy said. “That’s all it is. It is about people getting to set their worries aside and meet other people.”
