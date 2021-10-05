Crossville Oktoberfest, the premier German-American festival in the Upper Cumberlands is back – Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, at the Knights of Columbus grounds, 2892 Highway 70 East.
The event is hosted by Knights of Columbus Council 8152.
A portion of proceeds from the two-day annual festival support a variety of local charities throughout the year.
In 2020, for the first time ever, Crossville Oktoberfest was canceled, due to COVID-19. This will be the 30th annual Crossville Oktoberfest, featuring continuous live music, food, a variety of adult beverages, plus soft drinks and snacks.
The merrymaking begins at 11:30 a.m. Friday, with an opening prayer.
This will be followed by the ceremonial tapping of the keg and the revealing of the 2021 festival’s lord mayor.
“There’ll be pork and chicken schnitzel — and that’s just for starters,” event co-chair Denny Roy said. “We get our knackwurst, bratwurst and weisswurst directly from Wisconsin.
“You just can’t find authentic German sausages like this around here. And you can’t beat our prices.”
Full meals — an entrée, bread and butter and three sides — are $13. Sides are red cabbage, sauerkraut and spaetzle with gravy.
Kids’ meals, available for $5, include a hot dog on a bun, chips and dessert.
Dessert is a choice of German chocolate cake, cheesecake or a cupcake.
Every menu item is available a la carte, as are non-alcoholic beverages and Bavarian-style soft pretzels.
All-you-can-eat peanuts and popcorn are free.
And what Oktoberfest celebration would be complete without genuine German brews?
“We’ll have a dozen great imported German beers — bottled and on tap,” noted fellow co-chair John Peaslee, “plus some amazing bottled fruit Lambic, hard cider and even a few domestic offerings.”
Music will be provided by two authentic German bands — the Rheingold Band and the Frank Moravcik Band — performing from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. both nights.
This year, Oktoberfest goers can enjoy the additional merriment of the inaugural Bigfoot Festival on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Cumberland County fairgrounds.
Advance single-day admission tickets are $6.
Admission at the gate is $8.
Kids 12 and under get in free.
Active-duty military personnel and veterans (with proper identification) also get in free — as do designated drivers.
Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted at the gate and at all food and beverage stations.
If you show a Bigfoot Festival staff or vendor ID badge or VIP pass on Friday or Saturday, or Bigfoot swag, a selfie in front of the Bigfoot Festival signage — or even a selfie with Bigfoot himself (if you can find him) — on Saturday, you get $2 off the $8 Oktoberfest gate admission.
Crossville Oktoberfest is a rain-or-shine event, with all activities taking place beneath enormous tents set up on the grounds.
Tickets are available at Best One Tire & Auto on Main Street, Crossville Heating & Cooling, The Lace Place & Chocolate Emporium, Physicians’ Associates, Romo’s Mexican Restaurant and Star Realty.
For information, advance tickets by mail (via PayPal) or to be a Crossville Oktoberfest sponsor, visit www.CrossvilleOktoberfest.com.
Questions? Email info@cross villeoktoberfest.com or call 423-799-0229.
