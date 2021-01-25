After a staggered start following winter break, Carpenters Middle School is back in session with some fun-filled news and activities planned for the new year.
Congratulations to Dodd Crowe for being Carpenters’ nominee for “Teacher of the Year.” From dressing up as historical figures and preforming mock trials, to recreating elements of famous battles, Crowe always finds exciting ways to engage his students as they learn about history (“Our story,” as he calls it.)
By going these extra miles to make sure his students enjoy their history class, Crowe truly encapsulates what it means to be the “Teacher of the Year.” On behalf of the student body, thank you, Mr. Crowe for all you do for your students at Carpenters Middle. Your eductional impact will follow all of us throughout not only high school, but throughout our lives as well.
Volleyball tryouts are scheduled for Feb. 1-2. Any student intersted in joining the Lady Cougar volleyball team must have an updated athletic physical turned in to the front office before that time. Per the new executive order from the govornor, the only attendees permitted at CMS practices or games, besides the student athletes, are: players’ immediate household memebers, first responders, coaches and team personnel, school and faculty administrators, officials and the media.
Free breakfast and lunches at CMS have been extended through the rest of the year. Thank you to our hard-working cafeteria workers for preparing all of the delicious meals. Your dedication to the students and staff is greatly appreciated.
Clubs continue to meet at CMS and are working on various acitivies and events. The yearbook staff is hard at work composing the 2020-2021 annual. These yearbooks are on sale online now for $35. Parents can contact the school for more information.
The Carpenters Middle School Band is preparing for its patriotic-themed concert. This concert will be recorded during school hours and a link will be sent out to parents so that they can watch the concert virtually to comply with safety regulations.
With all this going on, Carpenters Middle School is starting the new year in an exciting way.
