The 12th Cruise Against Cancer benefitting Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group, will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at Newport City Park, 240 Smith St., Newport. The event will be held rain or shine. The day's events will include live music, food and a benefit auction in addition to the car show. There is no registration fee and admission is free. Donations are appreciated.
For more information, visit CelebrateLifeCruiseAgainstCancer on Facebook.
