What can possibly be cuter than a Labrador retriever puppy?
That would be four Labrador retriever puppies, who just made their arrival at Smoky Mountain Service Dogs in Loudon County this past week. The male puppies are 2 months old. Clayton, Cooper, Colt and Hank are making themselves right at home here in East Tennessee. They have been placed in the hands of volunteer puppy raisers.
The puppies arrived here from Decatur, Texas. Over the next 10 months, the four will be led through training by the puppy raisers who will prepare the dogs for their ultimate assignment as service dogs for veterans with mobility assistance needs.
On June 15, it was puppy intake day. Cassie Krause, staff trainer who is in charge of the puppy program, was in place at SMSD’s training facility along with Laura Porter, staff trainer. These two will work alongside the puppy raisers to help the puppies gain the necessary skills.
The dogs, who all have the same father, came from Hero Labs, which is owned by a veteran, Chuck Ziegenfuss. As these four arrived on Wednesday, there were 18 more just like them headed to other agencies similar to SMSD that serve veterans.
Krause said the volunteers will teach the puppies commands such as sit, down and to come when called. They will have to be trained to not jump on people who may want to pet them and to walk well on a leash. Having neutral reactions to distractions 15 feet away will be another goal, she said. The volunteers will be taking the puppies out in public to socialize them and get them used to a variety of circumstances.
This class of new puppies is all males; Krause said they use mostly male dogs at SMSD because they are taller and larger.
Weight and health checks were done as these Labrador retrievers arrived. They will get necessary vaccinations and be neutered. Krause said the puppy area was set up to give the dogs lots of stimulation so trainers could see how they react.
An obstacle course was full of moving parts, with various textures to climb. Noises are all part of the process too.
Already in training
“Most of this stuff is not new to them because Chuck does a great job desensitizing them against certain things,” Krause said. “He works on neurological stimulation which is adding amounts of stress to the puppies like touching their paws or turning them upside down. Chuck determines which of his dogs will be good for our program. It is not just a pick-what-you-want. He knows what we are looking for.”
At the end of this 10-month training, the dogs-in-training should be able to pass American Kennel Club Star Puppy and Canine Good Citizen evaluations. They will then enter the SMSD kennel for more specialized training on the road to becoming working dogs. Both Krause and Porter are AKC evaluators.
After a brief nap, Cooper, Clayton, Colt and Hank emerged from their crates to interact with their new families and explore play possibilities.
Melissa Marti eagerly greeted Clayton, her houseguest for the next 10 months. She said she was a puppy raiser for SMSD previously, getting Goose ready for his assignment. Goose graduated from the program and is now serving a Navy veteran in Georgia, Marti said.
She said after her own dogs had passed away, she wanted to get another dog but didn’t know if she wanted a long-term commitment. Raising a puppy for SMSD is a 10-month assignment and one that she eagerly looks forward to for second time, with Clayton.
“There is homework every week and classes to attend,” she explained. “It is hard to give them up at the end of training but once you understand there is a bigger purpose, it becomes easier to give them up.”
Having such a good experience with Goose definitely played into the decision to do this again.
“He was just happy all the time,” Marti said of her first puppy. “He was excited to learn new things and enjoyed every outing, every encounter.” Goose and Clayton both came from Hero Labs.
Two cats and a puppy
Despite having two not-so-thrilled cats in the household, Marti said the experience will hopefully be good for all. Her first order of business was to puppy proof the house and put up the shoes.
Carey Sill was at SMSD on Wednesday as well to meet her puppy-in-training, Cooper. She has volunteered for SMSD in other areas and was convinced by Deb Sciarretta to become a puppy raiser. Sciarretta is the puppy raiser coordinator, in charge of recruiting families into the program and providing support.
Cooper will actually be raised by Sill and also Eric and Cherese Mullhouse. They will share custody and go through the training together.
Sciarretta said SMSD tries to make volunteering a great experience. The volunteers are given everything they need — food, treats, leashes, bedding, collars, etc.
“We try to make whatever they want to do work because we are in such dire need of puppy raisers,” Sciarretta said. “It is a commitment. It is a 24/7 job just like raising a baby.”
First-time as puppy raisers
The Mullhouses have never been puppy raisers but felt like the experience for their 8-year-old daughter would be invaluable. They have an additional dog in the house, a senior Great Dane.
Eric said he had to nudge his wife just a little to convince her to sign up. On Wednesday as she met Cooper, this couple was eager to get started.
Gary Henley snd Nancy Hully are the other puppy raisers for Hank and Colt.
Others at this nonprofit facility who will have hands-on time with the four new puppies are Susan Randall, lead trainer at SMSD and also Heather Wilkerson, program manager for the organization.
Colt, Cooper, Hank and Clayton will be in training for about two years before being paired with veterans, Krause said. if they need additional custom skills that can be done after they are matched, Porter added.
Suzy Kitchens, board member, said so far SMSD has placed 53 dogs with veterans needing mobility assistance. She and husband Mike are caring for one the retired service dogs. SMSD was started in 2011.
The need for more
Kitchens and the staff here are hoping more people will consider becoming puppy raisers. Porter became one while a senior at the University of Tennessee before joining the staff.
All who have a hand in preparing these dogs for service are always invited back to a passing of the leash ceremony where the dog is officially turned over to its veteran. Kitchens said it’s always an emotional time.
She said SMSD is different than most other businesses that do what they do. Serving veterans with a mostly volunteer staff has been a great business model, she said.
“We are dependent on the love and support of out community,” Kitchens said.
