Multi-published author and Authors Guild of Tennessee Librarian Cyn Taylor (AKA LeNai LaRue) and daughter C. M. Brogan will join other local authors for the 2020 Farragut Book Fest for Children this April. Taylor has published nine books since 2016 and is best known for her faith-based Romantic Suspense series, "Smoky Mountain Mist," set in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and surrounding area. She has plans to release three more books in 2020; two additions to the "Smoky Mountain Christmas Magic" series and her first faith-based young adult fantasy. Taylor will feature her latest children’s book at the Farragut Book Fest, "Theodore, The Dancing Christmas Horse."
Taylor’s daughter, C. M. Brogan, the first published author in the family, will celebrate the launch of her latest YA book, "Genesis," during the Book Fest. Brogan teaches English and Illustration Arts at Louis Pizitz Middle School, writes young adult fantasy and has published one Choose Your Own Adventure book titled "Saluria." Brogan is a Knoxville native currently residing in Birmingham, Alabama. She holds bachelor degrees in English and Education and has work published in several periodicals and journals.
Taylor and Brogan are collaborating on a familial comedy book set for a 2022 release.
The Farragut Book Fest for Children will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the Farragut Community Center, 239 Jamestowne Blvd.
