Classes Offered
BEGINNER’S TAI CHI: Classes are held at Clear’s Silat, Street Kung Fu & Tai Chi, 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. For more information, call 865-379-9997 or www.maryvilletaichi.com.
Clubs, Organizations
CORN HOLE CLUB: Meets at 9 a.m. on Mondays at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Beginners welcome.
BLOUNT COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN: Will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Louisville Community Center, 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville. Guest speaker will be Susan Knopf, Blount County administrator of elections
WORD WEAVERS KNOXVILLE: This faith-based, supportive community of local writers meets 9:30 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of each month at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. The group is open to new members. www.word-weavers.com or email Beth Boring at boringb@bellsouth.net.
MARYVILLE-ALCOA CIVITAN CLUB: Meets second and fourth Thursdays at Parkview Retirement Community in Maryville. maryvillealcoa
MODEL CAR CLUB: Meets 10 a.m. to noon third Saturday of month at the Maryville Hobby Lobby, located next to Foothills Mall. No dues or fees. For more information, call Kurt at 865-932-1166.
BLOUNT COUNTY SHRINE CLUB: Meets the fourth Monday of month at the Shoney’s in Maryville. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m.
MARYVILLE FREE NETWORKING INTERNATIONAL: Meets 8:15-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Cedar Point Church, 1225 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Learn networking tips and strategies to grow your business and build relationships. RSVP to maryville
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
MARYVILLE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB: Meets 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of month at the Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Visit the group on Facebook or email info@mmrrc.club.
Food Events
MEATLOAF SUPPER: Prudentia Masonic Lodge will host a meatloaf supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the lodge, located at the corner of Vose and Wright roads. The menu will also include mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, drink and dessert, all for $10.
VIDALIA SWEET ONION PROJECT: The Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club is selling extra-large sweet Vidalia onions grown in South Georgia. The fundraiser supports the club’s community service projects. Anticipated delivery is the second week in May. A 10-pound bag is $11. To place an order, call Audrey Pettis at 865-368-5382; Linda Ullom at 727-692-7813 or Diane Sumner at 615-804-5334. The deadline to order is May 8.
Health, Fitness
WW (WEIGHT WATCHERS): Meetings are held at 8 a.m. on Saturdays with weigh-ins art 7:30 a.m. at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville.
UT HOSPICE TRAINING: UT Hospice, serving patients and families in Knox and 15 surrounding counties, conducts ongoing orientation sessions for adults interested in becoming volunteers with the program. No medical experience is required. Training is provided. For more information, call Penny Sparks at 865-544-6279 or email penny.sparks@lhcgroup.com.
Music, Dancing
ALNWICK COMMUNITY CENTER: Karaoke night is held each Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the center, located at 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville.
ROCKY BRANCH BLUEGRASS, GOSPEL AND COUNTRY JAM SESSION: 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Rocky Branch Community Club (the old Rocky Branch School). All string pickers and listeners welcome; no electric instruments. Refreshments provided. No alcohol or drugs. Donations appreciated.
Et cetera ...
SCRABBLE: Everett Senior Center offers Scrabble every Wednesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Players are needed. For more information, call 865-983-9422. Everett Senior Center is located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
