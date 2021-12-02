Classes Offered
BEGINNER’S TAI CHI: Classes are forming now at Clear’s Silat, Street Kung Fu & Tai Chi, 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. For more information, call 865-379-9997 or visit www.maryvilletaichi.com.
Clubs, Organizations
BLOUNT COUNTY ECUMENICAL ACTION COUNCIL: Will meet via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Lisa Atkinson from United Way will talk about issues and needs that people face in Blount County and how United Way is helping people address those needs. To obtain a Zoom invitation to the meeting, email the council secretary at bcecumenica lactioncouncil@gmail.com.
Blount County Arts and Craft Guild: Will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, at the Bird and the Book, 1509 E. Broadway, Maryville. The annual Christmas party will be held. The food will be catered by The Bird and the Book. For further information, call (865) 382-6545.
TENNESSEE VALLEY MACHINE KNITTERS: Will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Alcoa First United Methodist Church for a holiday luncheon. For more information, contact Margie Davis at 982-7375.
CORN HOLE CLUB: Meets at 9 a.m. on Mondays at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Beginners welcome.
WORD WEAVERS KNOXVILLE: This faith-based, supportive community of local writers meets from 9:30 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of each month at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. The group is open to new members. For more information, visit www.word-weavers.com or email Beth Boring at boringb@bellsouth.net.
MARYVILLE-ALCOA CIVITAN CLUB: Meets second and fourth Thursdays at Parkview Retirement Community in Maryville. For more information, visit maryvillealcoacivitanclub.org.
MODEL CAR CLUB: Meets from 10 a.m. to noon third Saturday of month at the Maryville Hobby Lobby, located next to Foothills Mall. No dues or fees. For more information, call Kurt at 865-932-1166.
VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 5154: Meets 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of month at the VFW Post on Hobbs Road, Louisville. All veterans of foreign wars are welcome. For more information, call the Post at 865-380-0590.
BLOUNT COUNTY SHRINE CLUB: Meets the fourth Monday of month at the Shoney’s in Maryville. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m.
MARYVILLE FREE NETWORKING INTERNATIONAL: Meets 8:15-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Cedar Point Church, 1225 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Learn networking tips and strategies to grow your business and build relationships. RSVP to maryvillefnigroup@gmail.com.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
MARYVILLE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB: Meets 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of month at the Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Visit the group on Facebook or email info@mmrrc.club.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Music, Dancing{/span}
FRIDAY NIGHT COUNTRY DANCE: Will be held at 7 p.m., Nov. 12 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Cost is $7 at the door. Music provided by Tedd Graves and the All Star Band.
BORDERLINE BAND AT ALNWICK: The band plays country music every Friday night at Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music goes from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Snack bar available.
{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}ROCKY BRANCH BLUEGRASS, GOSPEL AND COUNTRY JAM SESSION:{/strong} 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Rocky Branch Community Club (the old Rocky Branch School). All string pickers and listeners welcome; no electric instruments. Refreshments provided. No alcohol or drugs allowed. Donations are appreciated to cover operational expenses for this nonprofit organization.
Et cetera ...
FUN AND GAMES AT EVERETT SENIOR CENTER: Trivia, Scattergories and lots of other games are offered from 12:30 to 1:30 each Friday at the center, located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. All activities will practice social distancing. There is no cost to participate. Call 865-983-9422 to register.
LITTLE RIVER RAILROAD AND LUMBER COMPANY: Will present Christmas at the Museum from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The museum is located at 7747 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend. The event will include a garden railway train for children to operate, hot chocolate and apple cider and an opportunity to write a letter to Santa Claus. Vendors will also be present selling handcrafted items. The gift shop will also be open.
LOUISVILLE MEMORIAL CEMETERY: Will hold its candlelight event on Dec. 4. The candles will be lit at dusk and will burn at least 2 to 3 hours. Anyone that would like to help with the event should be at the cemetery at 3:30 p.m. It is located at the corner of Topside and Louisville roads. For more information, call 865-679-8880.
