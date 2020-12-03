Clubs, Organizations
HERITAGE FFA ALUMNI AND SUPPORTERS: Meet at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Logan’s Chapel. The next meeting will be held Dec. 8.
BLOUNT COUNTY ARTS AND CRAFTS GUILD: Will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 at the Bird and the Book, 1509 E. Broadway, Maryville. This month will be the Christmas party. Food will be catered by The Bird and the Book. For more information, call 865-382-6545.
MARYVILLE-ALCOA CIVITAN CLUB:Meets second and fourth Thursdays at Parkview Retirement Community in Maryville. For more information, visit maryvillealcoacivitanclub.org.
BLOUNT COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION: Meets 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of month at Green Meadow Country Club in Alcoa. All local retired teachers are invited to attend.
MODEL CAR CLUB: Meets from 10 a.m. to noon third Saturday of month at the Maryville Hobby Lobby, located next to Foothills Mall. No dues or fees. For more information, call Kurt at 865-932-1166.
VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 5154: Meets 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of month at the VFW Post on Hobbs Road, Louisville. All veterans of foreign wars are welcome. For more information, call the Post at 865-380-0590.
BLOUNT COUNTY SHRINE CLUB: Meets the fourth Monday of month at the Shoney’s in Maryville. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m.
MARYVILLE FREE NETWORKING INTERNATIONAL: Meets 8:15-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Cedar Point Church, 1225 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Learn networking tips and strategies to grow your business and build relationships. RSVP to maryville
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
MARYVILLE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB: Meets 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of month at the Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Visit the group on Facebook or email info@mmrrc.club.
Health, Fitness
WW (WEIGHT WATCHERS) WELLNESS CHECK-INS: Are held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville.
UT HOSPICE TRAINING: UT Hospice, serving patients and families in Knox and 15 surrounding counties, conducts ongoing orientation sessions for adults interested in becoming volunteers with the program. No medical
experience is required. Training is provided. For more information, call Penny Sparks at 865-544-6279 or email penny.sparks@lhcgroup.com.
Music, Dancing
BORDERLINE BAND AT ALNWICK: The band plays country music every Friday night at Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music goes from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Snack bar available.
ROCKY BRANCH BLUEGRASS, GOSPEL AND COUNTRY JAM SESSION: 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Rocky Branch Community Club (the old Rocky Branch School). All string pickers and listeners welcome; no electric instruments. Refreshments provided. No alcohol or drugs allowed. Donations are appreciated to cover operational expenses for this nonprofit organization.
Et cetera ...
FRIDAY AT THE MOVIES: A special showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will be presented from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. There is no cost to attend. Call the center at 865-983-9422 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.