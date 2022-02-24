Classes Offered
BEEKEEPER BEGINNERS SHORT COURSE: Is being offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The event is being presented by Blount County Beekeepers Association. There is no cost to attend. Topics will include setting up an apiary, where to get bees, equipment, parts of a hive and how to get started. Contact blount beestn@gmail.com for more information.
BLOUNT COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN: Will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, at The Blount County Public Library in the Sharon Lawson Room, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. Republican candidates in the May 3 primary ballot for Blount County property assessor and 4th/5th Judicial District chancellor will be the speakers. Lincoln Day celebration tickets will be available for purchase.
TENNESSEE VALLEY MACHINE KNITTERS CLUB: Will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at Alcoa First United Methodist Church. Visitors are welcome. The program will be a demonstration and hands-on knitting double bed jacquard on the 930 and plaiting on the LK150. For more information, contact Margie Davis at 865-982-7375.
MARYVILLE FREE NETWORKING INTERNATIONAL: Meets 8:15-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Cedar Point Church, 1225 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Learn networking tips and strategies to grow your business and build relationships. RSVP to maryvillefnigroup@gmail.com.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
Health, Fitness
WW (WEIGHT WATCHERS): Meetings are held at 8 a.m. on Saturdays with weigh-ins art 7:30 a.m. at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville.
Music, Dancing
ALNWICK COMMUNITY CENTER: Karaoke night is held from 6-9 p.m. each Friday at the center, located at 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville.
ROCKY BRANCH BLUEGRASS, GOSPEL AND COUNTRY JAM SESSION: 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Rocky Branch Community Club (the old Rocky Branch School). All string pickers and listeners welcome; no electric instruments. Refreshments provided. No alcohol or drugs allowed. Donations are appreciated to cover operational expenses for this nonprofit organization.
Et cetera ...
SPRING CARNIVAL: Seymour High School Community Wide Spring Carnival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the school, 732 Boyds Creek Highway, Seymour. There will be food and games.
