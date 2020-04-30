Clubs, Organizations
BLOUNT COUNTY ARTS AND CRAFTS GUILD: The meeting for May 4 has been canceled. For more information, call 865-382-6545.
Health, Fitness
UT HOSPICE TRAINING: UT Hospice, serving patients and families in Knox and 15 surrounding counties, conducts ongoing orientation sessions for adults interested in becoming volunteers with the program. No medical experience is required. Training is provided. For more information, call Penny Sparks at 865-544-6279 or email penny.sparks@lhcgroup.com.
Music, Dancing
ROCKY BRANCH BLUEGRASS, GOSPEL AND COUNTRY JAM SESSION: 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Rocky Branch Community Club (the old Rocky Branch School). All string pickers and listeners welcome; no electric instruments. Refreshments provided. No alcohol or drugs allowed. Donations are appreciated to cover operational expenses for this nonprofit organization.
EVERETT SENIOR DANCE CLUB: Sponsors a dance with live band 7-9 p.m. the first, third and fifth Saturday of month. Dances are held at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Guests are welcome. Light refreshments served.
Et Cetera ...
ALCOA MARYVILLE CHURCH OF GOD RUMMAGE SALE: Will be held at the church, 2615 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
TURKEY SHOOT: Rockford Lodge No. 469 will be having a turkey shoot on Saturday, May 2.
