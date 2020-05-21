Clubs, Organizations
ALCOA HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI ORGANIZATION: There will be no breakfast meeting on June 3.
Decoration Day
MYERS CEMETERY: Decoration will be observed May 22-24. The cemetery is located across from Townsend Visitors Center in Townsend. Those who wish to decorate graves may do so at their convenience. The Myers Cemetery Preservation Association’s annual meeting has been postponed.
CLOVER HILL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Decoration Day will be observed May 23 and May 24, 809 Clover Hill Road, Maryville. Call 865-705-8211.
LOWER CHILHOWEE BAPTIST CHURCH: Decoration service starts at 10:30 a.m. on May 24. His By Grace will be singing. The Rev. Josh Sloan will bring the message. There will not be any lunch served.
COLD SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH CEMETERY: Will be open May 23 and 24 for decoration of graves. No special services are planned for either day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.