Class, Family, Other Reunions
LEVI RETIREES: The annual Christmas party has been canceled.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960: The reunion set for Oct. 17 has been postponed until spring 2021.
Clubs, Organizations
MARYVILLE-ALCOA CIVITAN CLUB: Meets second and fourth Thursdays at Parkview Retirement Community in Maryville. Visit maryvillealco
BLOUNT COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION:Meets 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of month at Green Meadow Country Club in Alcoa. All local retired teachers are invited.
MODEL CAR CLUB: Meets from 10 a.m. to noon third Saturday of month at the Maryville Hobby Lobby, located next to Foothills Mall. No dues or fees. Call Kurt at 865-932-1166.
VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 5154: Meets 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of month at the VFW Post on Hobbs Road, Louisville. All veterans of foreign wars are welcome. Call the Post at 865-380-0590.
BLOUNT COUNTY SHRINE CLUB: Meets the fourth Monday of month at the Shoney’s in Maryville. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.
MARYVILLE FREE NETWORKING INTERNATIONAL: Meets 8:15-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Cedar Point Church, 1225 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Learn networking tips and strategies to grow your business and build relationships. RSVP to maryvillefnigroup@gmail.com.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. Call 865-216-1899.
MARYVILLE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB: Meets 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of month at the Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Visit the group on Facebook or email info@mmrrc.club.
Health, Fitness
UT HOSPICE TRAINING: UT Hospice, serving patients and families in Knox and 15 surrounding counties, conducts ongoing orientation sessions for adults interested in becoming volunteers. Training is provided. Call Penny Sparks at 865-544-6279 or email penny.sparks@lhcgroup.com.
Music, Dancing
BORDERLINE BAND AT ALNWICK: The band plays country music every Friday night at Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music goes from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Snack bar available.
ROCKY BRANCH BLUEGRASS, GOSPEL AND COUNTRY JAM SESSION:6:30 p.m. Fridays at Rocky Branch Community Club (the old Rocky Branch School). All string pickers and listeners welcome; no electric instruments. Refreshments provided. No alcohol or drugs. Donations appreciated.
Et Cetera ...
BLOUNT COUNTY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE: Is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Blount County Library. Masks are required to shop in the lower level. Check in at the Friends office by the elevator. Email BCFOLibrary@gmail.com.
BLOUNT COUNTY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY COMMUNITY MARKET: is held every Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m. and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the entrance to the Blount County Library. The community focused market unites local farmers and artisans. Email BCFOLCommMarket@gmail.com.
