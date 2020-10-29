Class, Family, Other Reunions
STINNETT-PURKEY-LINGINFELTER REUNION: The event that was originally set for Nov. 7 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Clubs, Organizations
BLOUNT COUNTY ARTS AND CRAFT GUILD: Will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, at the Bird and the Book, 1509 E. Broadway, Maryville. The public is invited. For more information, call 865-382-6545.
MARYVILLE-ALCOA CIVITAN CLUB: Meets second and fourth Thursdays at Parkview Retirement Community in Maryville. For more information, visit maryvillealcoacivi tanclub.org.
BLOUNT COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION: Meets 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of month at Green Meadow Country Club in Alcoa. All local retired teachers are invited to attend.
MODEL CAR CLUB: Meets from 10 a.m. to noon third Saturday of month at the Maryville Hobby Lobby, located next to Foothills Mall. No dues or fees. For more information, call Kurt at 865-932-1166.
VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 5154: Meets 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of month at the VFW Post on Hobbs Road, Louisville. All veterans of foreign wars are welcome. For more information, call the Post at 865-380-0590.
BLOUNT COUNTY SHRINE CLUB: Meets the fourth Monday of month at the Shoney’s in Maryville. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m.
MARYVILLE FREE NETWORKING INTERNATIONAL: Meets 8:15-9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at Cedar Point Church, 1225 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Learn networking tips and strategies to grow your business and build relationships. RSVP to maryvillef nigroup@gmail.com.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon the second and fourth on Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. For more information, call 865-216-1899.MARYVILLE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB: Meets 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of month at the Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Visit the group on Facebook or email info@mmrrc.club.
Health, Fitness
WW (WEIGHT WATCHERS) WELLNESS CHECK-INS: Are held from 8-10 a.m. on Saturdays at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville.
UT HOSPICE TRAINING: UT Hospice, serving patients and families in Knox and 15 surrounding counties, conducts ongoing orientation sessions for adults interested in becoming volunteers with the program. No medical experience is required. Training is provided. For more information, call Penny Sparks at 865-544-6279 or email penny.sparks@lhcgroup.com.
Music, Dancing
BORDERLINE BAND AT ALNWICK: The band plays country music every Friday night at Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music goes from 7-10 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Snack bar available.
{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}ROCKY BRANCH BLUEGRASS, GOSPEL AND COUNTRY JAM SESSION:{/strong} 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Rocky Branch Community Club (the old Rocky Branch School). All string pickers and listeners welcome; no electric instruments. Refreshments provided. No alcohol or drugs allowed. Donations are appreciated to cover operational expenses for this nonprofit organization.Et Cetera ...
FRIED FISH FEAST: Will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Prudentia Masonic Lodge, corner of Wright and Vose roads in Alcoa. Cost is $10 per plate. The meal is carry-out only with curbside at your vehicle.
HOLIDAY MARKET: Alcoa High School will present its fourth annual event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the school, 1205 Lodge St., Alcoa. There will be over 60 vendors selling toys, ornaments, candles, jewelry, custom shirts, skincare and more. Admission is free. Event will be held outdoors. Proceeds from booth rentals benefit Alcoa DECA students.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN FALL FESTIVAL: Will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, at Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center, 209 Wears Valley Road, Townsend. There will be live music, Halloween activities, craft vendors, antique cars and more. Festival admission is free; parking is $10.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: The Village Tinker will hold its 12th annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 5-6, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, to allow for safer shopping environment.
