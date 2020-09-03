Class, Family, Other Reunions
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960: The reunion set for Oct. 17 has been postponed until spring 2021.
FAMILY OF TENIA AND ALBERT HEARON: The reunion set for Sept. 13 has been canceled.
WALLAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1967: Reunion set for Oct. 3 has been canceled.
WILLIAM AND CATHERINE TIPTON GREGORY FAMILY REUNION: Set for Sept. 5 has been canceled.
HENRY S. AND ELIZABETH TAYLOR TEFFETELLER REUNION: The Oct. 4 event has been canceled.
DESCENDANTS OF JACK AND SARAH BRADBURN POTTER: The reunion scheduled for Sept. 20 has been canceled.
HARRIS FAMILY REUNION: The event set for Sept. 6 has been canceled. For more information, call Richard Hicks at 865-981-3955.
Classes Offered
UNARMED AND ARMED GUARD CERTIFICATION/RECERTIFICATION: Class will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Solid Ground Security Specialists. For more information and to register, go to sgssprotection.com.
Clubs, Organizations
HABITAT HOME OWNERSHIP MEETING: The public is invited to a meeting held from 5:30-7 p.m. each Thursday at Blount County Habitat for Humanity, 1017 Hampshire Drive, Maryville. The sessions will teach about the Habitat Home Ownership Program, how to apply and the qualifying requirements. RSVP to homeownership@blounthabitat.org or call 865-233-9110.
MARYVILLE-ALCOA CIVITAN CLUB: Meets second and fourth Thursdays at Parkview Retirement Community in Maryville. For more information, visit maryvillealcoacivi
BLOUNT COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION: Meets 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of month at Green Meadow Country Club in Alcoa. All local retired teachers are invited to attend.
MODEL CAR CLUB: Meets from 10 a.m. to noon third Saturday of month at the Maryville Hobby Lobby, located next to Foothills Mall. No dues or fees. For more information, call Kurt at 865-932-1166.
VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 5154: Meets 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of month at the VFW Post on Hobbs Road, Louisville. All veterans of foreign wars are welcome. For more information, call the Post at 865-380-0590.
BLOUNT COUNTY SHRINE CLUB: Meets the fourth Monday of month at the Shoney’s
in Maryville. Dinner starts
at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m.
MARYVILLE FREE NETWORKING INTERNATIONAL: Meets 8:15-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Cedar Point Church, 1225 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Learn networking tips and strategies to grow your business and build relationships. RSVP to maryvillef
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
MARYVILLE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB: Meets 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of month at the Blount County Historical Museum, 1006 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Visit the group on Facebook or join them as they recreate local history in miniature.
Health, Fitness
UT HOSPICE TRAINING: UT Hospice, serving patients and families in Knox and 15 surrounding counties, conducts ongoing orientation sessions for adults interested in becoming volunteers with the program. No medical experience is required. Training is provided. For more information, call Penny Sparks at 865-544-6279 or email penny.sparks@lhcgroup.com.
Music, Dancing
BORDERLINE BAND AT ALNWICK: The band plays country music every Friday night at Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music goes from 7-10 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Snack bar available.
ROCKY BRANCH BLUEGRASS, GOSPEL AND COUNTRY JAM SESSION: 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Rocky Branch Community Club (the old Rocky Branch School). All string pickers and listeners welcome; no electric instruments. Refreshments provided. No alcohol or drugs allowed. Donations are appreciated to cover operational expenses for this nonprofit organization.
Et Cetera ...
BLOUNT COUNTY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE: Is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Blount County Library. Masks are required to shop in the lower level. Check in at the Friends office by the elevator. Email BCFOLibrary@gmail.com.
BLOUNT COUNTY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY COMMUNITY MARKET: is held every Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m. and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the entrance to the Blount County Library. The community focused market unites local farmers and artisans. Email BCFOLCommMarket@gmail.com.
