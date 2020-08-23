Class, Family, Other Reunions
CLARK FAMILY REUNION: The gathering set for Saturday, Sept. 26, has been canceled.
Classes Offered
SYSTEMA RUSSIAN SPETZNAZ MARTIAL ARTS: This is a Christian martial art with no Katas, no uniforms and no rituals. Self defense taught by senior instructor Richard Clear. Classes are offered at Clear’s Silat and Street Kung Fu, 113 E. Broadway, Maryville. New students taken by appointment. Call 865-379-9997.
Clubs, Organizations
NETWORKING TODAY INTERNATIONAL: Meets from 9-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at TN Bank, 1311 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. No categorical exclusivity, no attendance policy. Focus is on relationships. For more information, visit Networking Today Maryville on Facebook, networkingtodayintl.com or contact Lana Samples at 865-681-9444.
HABITAT HOME OWNERSHIP MEETING: The public is invited to a meeting held from 5:30-7 p.m. each Thursday at Blount County Habitat for Humanity, 1017 Hampshire Drive, Maryville. The sessions will teach about the Habitat Home Ownership Program, how to apply and the qualifying requirements. RSVP to homeownership@blounthab
itat.org or call 865-233-9110.
TELLICO VILLAGE ASTRONOMY CLUB: Meets at 7 p.m. first Wednesday of month in Room D of Chota Recreation Center, 145 Awohili Drive, Loudon. Anyone interested in astronomy and telescopes is welcome. Meetings will include a discussion of current events in astronomy, area star parties and will often feature a guest speaker. For more information, contact Roy Morrow rmorrowb44@gmail.com or 865-293-2860.
FRIENDSVILLE CITIZENS FOR COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT: Meets at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of month at Friendsville United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 204 E. College Ave., Friendsville. The club is open to new members. For more information, call 865-995-2159 or 865-804-4942.
(REO) REFERRAL EXCELLENCE ORGANIZATION: Group focusing on “professional networking at its best,” meets 8 a.m. Fridays at the Blount County Public Library. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Marc Smitherman, 566-1663.
MARYVILLE KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon Tuesdays at Green Meadow Country Club. For more information, visit www.maryvillekiwanis.org.
ROTARY CLUB OF MARYVILLE: Meet noon Wednesdays at Blount County Public Library.
NETWORKING WITH A PURPOSE: Meets from 8:45-10 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Angel Scott at 865-661-2015 or Michelle Bingham at 865-567-7691.
BLOUNT BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS: Meets 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Courtyard Grill, 3749 Alcoa Highway.
MARYVILLE BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL: A business referral organization whose primary purpose is to increase a small business customer base, meets 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Green Meadow Country Club.
MARYVILLE LIONS CLUB: Meets 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of month at Shannondale Community Center, 1507 New Providence Road, Maryville. Visitors welcome. For information visit maryvillelions@gmail.com or call 865-233-2820.
MARYVILLE BUSINESS SHARE: Maryville’s free small-business referral group meets 8 a.m. the second Thursday of month at 2724 E. Broadway, Maryville. For more information, contact Petula at pcroyallady@iglide.net.
Food Events
COMMUNITY SENIOR LUNCHEON: Is held the second Wednesday of each month at Friendsville United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Soup, salad and dessert is $3.
Music, Dancing
ALNWICK COMMUNITY CENTER KARAOKE: Karaoke is held at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at a cost of $3 per person. Concessions are available.
SQUARE DANCING: The Wagonwheeler Western Square Dance Club dances 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Springbrook Gym in Alcoa. For information, call Heather Courtney at 865-313-7692 or email kkcdc.astdir@hotmail.com.
Self-Help, Support Groups
WW (Formerly Weight Watchers): Meetings are held at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, and at 8 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive in Maryville. Weigh-ins are 30 minutes prior to meeting times. Everyone welcome.
WW (Formerly Weight Watchers): Meets on Thursdays at Maryville Church of Christ. Weigh-in will be at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. Bette Pagett is leader.
TOPS No. TN 0390, EAST ALCOA: Meets Tuesdays at East Alcoa Baptist Church. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. Program at 10:15 a.m. For information, call 379-8329 or 567-6108.
TOPS No. TN 0404 NICKEL POINT: Meets Tuesdays at Chilhowee View Community Center. Weigh-in at 5:30 p.m. Program at 6 p.m. For information, call 983-3244.
TOPS No. TN 0334, MARYVILLE: Meets Thursdays at Monte Vista Baptist Church. Weigh-in at 5:30 p.m. Program at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 216-0285 or 209-5803.
CHRISTIAN SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road. For information and to RSVP child care needs, call 983-2080.
