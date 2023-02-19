STREET KUNG FU CLASSES: Are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Clear’s Silat, Street Kung Fu & Tai Chi, 113 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. For more information, call 865-379-9997 or visit www.StreetKungFu.com.
MID-WEEK MUSIC: Is offered every second and fourth Wednesday at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Participants can register at 9:30 a.m. and performances begin at 10 a.m. Singers and musicians who play acoustic instruments are welcome. Any type of music is welcome. There is no fee to attend or participate. Refreshments are available.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
DivorceCare: Weekly Divorce Recovery Seminar and Support Group for Adults will meet Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. in Room 340 beginning March 8 (for 13 weeks) at Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry RD, Maryville. For more information please contact the church office at 865 982-6070 or bob@montevistamaryville.com.
TOPS No. TN 0390, EAST ALCOA: Meets Tuesdays at East Alcoa Baptist Church. Weigh-in at 9 a.m. Program at 10 a.m. For information, call 379-8329 or 982-3172.
TOPS No. TN 0404 NICKEL POINT: Meets at 9 a.m. on Mondays at Chilhowee View Community Center. For information, call Susan Wadman at 813-892-8145.
TOPS No. TN 0334, MARYVILLE: Meets Thursdays at Monte Vista Baptist Church. Weigh-in at 5:30 p.m. Program at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 216-0285 or 209-5803.
CHRISTIAN SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road. For information and to RSVP child care needs, call 983-2080.
