Class, Family, Other Reunions
THOMPSON FAMILY REUNION: The event set for June 13 at Pearson Springs Park has been postponed to later in the year. A new date will be announced, but is to be determined.
WEBB FAMILY REUNION: The reunion originally set for June has been canceled. For more information, contact Linda Kirby at 865-984-3806.
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL REUNION FOR CLASSES OF 1970-1975: The reunion originally set for April 25 has been rescheduled for Aug. 29.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958: The spring potluck dinner originally set for May 2 has been postponed to Saturday, Sept. 12, at Life Event Center, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
Clubs, Organizations
LEVI RETIREES: The monthly luncheon has been canceled for May.
Self-Help, Support Groups
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an adult therapeutic support group and a child therapeutic support group on Mondays to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, facilitated by licensed therapist. Call the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
Music, Dancing
CHILHOWEE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Will hold its monthly singing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16. The church is located at 6039 Tallassee Road, Tallassee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.