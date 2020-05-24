Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.