Classes Offered
STREET KUNG FU CLASSES: Are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Clear’s Silat, Street Kung Fu & Tai Chi, 113 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. For more information, call 865-379-9997 or visit www.StreetKungFu.com.
Clubs, Organizations
NAMI MARYVILLE STEERING COMMITTEE: Meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Vienna Coffee, 212 College St., Maryville. This is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI exists to educate, support, encourage and advocate for those with mental illnesses and their families at no cost. For more information, go to www.namimaryville.org.
BLOUNT COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: Is now accepting applications for new Loan Packaging and Homebuyer Education Programs. Application assistance is available. Call 865-233-9110 or go to the website www.blounthabitat.org.
NETWORKING TODAY INTERNATIONAL: Meets from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at TN Bank, 1311 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. No categorical exclusivity, no attendance policy. Focus is on relationships. For more information, visit Networking Today Maryville on Facebook, networkingtodayintl.com or contact Lana Samples at 865-681-9444.
FRIENDSVILLE CITIZENS FOR COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT: Meets at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of month at Friendsville United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 204 E. College Ave., Friendsville. The club is open to new members. For more information, call 865-995-2159 or 865-804-4942.
(REO) REFERRAL EXCELLENCE ORGANIZATION: Group focusing on “professional networking at its best,” meets 8 a.m. Fridays at the Blount County Public Library. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Marc Smitherman, 566-1663.
MARYVILLE KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon Tuesdays at Green Meadow Country Club. For more information, visit www.maryvillekiwanis.org.
ROTARY CLUB OF MARYVILLE: Meet noon Wednesdays at Blount County Public Library.
NETWORKING WITH A PURPOSE: Meets from 8:45-10 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St.Maryville. For more information, call Angel Scott at 865-661-2015 or Michelle Bingham at 865-567-7691.
BLOUNT BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS: Meets 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Courtyard Grill, 3749 Alcoa Highway.
MARYVILLE BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL: A business referral organization whose primary purpose is to increase a small business customer base, meets 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Green Meadow Country Club.
MARYVILLE LIONS CLUB: Meets 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of month at Shannondale Community Center, 1507 New Providence Road, Maryville. Visitors welcome. For information visit maryvillelions@gmail.com or call 865-233-2820.
MARYVILLE BUSINESS SHARE: Maryville’s free small-business referral group meets 8 a.m. the second Thursday of month at 2724 E. Broadway, Maryville. For more information, contact Petula at pcroyallady@iglide.net.
Music, Dancing
MID-WEEK MUSIC: Is offered every second and fourth Wednesday at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Participants can register at 9:30 a.m. and performances begin at 10 a.m. Singers and musicians who play acoustic instruments are welcome. Any type of music is welcome. There is no fee to attend or participate. Refreshments are available.
Self-Help, Support Groups
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
TOPS No. TN 0390, EAST ALCOA: Meets Tuesdays at East Alcoa Baptist Church. Weigh-in at 9 a.m. Program at 10 a.m. For information, call 379-8329 or 982-3172.
TOPS No. TN 0404 NICKEL POINT: Meets Tuesdays at Chilhowee View Community Center. Weigh-in at 5:30 p.m. Program at 6 p.m. For information, call 983-3244.
TOPS No. TN 0334, MARYVILLE: Meets Thursdays at Monte Vista Baptist Church. Weigh-in at 5:30 p.m. Program at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 216-0285 or 209-5803.
CHRISTIAN SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road. For information and to RSVP child care needs, call 983-2080.
Food Events
FRIENDSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The monthly community luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the church, 204 College Ave., Friendsville. Lunches include dessert and drink and are available for takeout. Cost is $3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.