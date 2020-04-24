Class, Family, Other Reunions
THOMPSON FAMILY REUNION: The event set for June 13 at Pearson Springs Park has been postponed to later in the year. A new date will be announced.
Clubs, Organizations
ALCOA HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI ORGANIZATION: Will not meet on May 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Plans are to resume meeting in June. Meetings are held at Shoney’s on Alcoa Highway.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB: Will meet Monday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 “Social Distancing” guidelines, the meeting will not be held at the United Steel Workers Hall. A substitute “on-the-air” activity with a simultaneous Zoom video teleconference is planned. Listen for instructions on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will include a Zoom video teleconference presentation on “WSPR — Weak Signal Propagation Reporter” by Sam Howard, KV4XY. The accompanying audio will be on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, 146.655-MHz (-600-kHz TX offset) and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz.
Self-Help, Support Groups
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an adult therapeutic support group and a child therapeutic support group on Mondays to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, facilitated by licensed therapist. For more information, call the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
