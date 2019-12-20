Classes Offered
MARTIAL ARTS: Class meets 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Faith Encounter, 2342 Duncan Road, Maryville. Harold Nuchols, an eighth degree Black Belt, will offer instruction. For information, call 984-0465.
ANTI BULLY/ANTI-ABDUCTION CLASSES: For children ages 7-12, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Smoky Mountain Self Defense, 2642B U.S. Highway 411 South. Cost is $120 for 12 sessions. Instructor is Roy Shields. For more information, visit wwwsmokymountainselfdefense.com of call 865-977-7837.
Clubs, Organizations
BIG SPRINGS COMMUNITY CLUB: Holds a monthly potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of month at the BSCC building.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTER CLUB: Meets 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffee, 212 College St., Maryville. New members invited.
STOCK UP INVESTMENT CLUB: Meets 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesday of month. The club is a member of National Association of Investment Clubs. Meetings are open for visitors. For more information, call Ethel at 865-566-4222.
GOLD WING ROAD RIDERS ASSOCIATION: Meets on third Monday of month at the Shoney’s in Maryville. Meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. All motorcycle riders welcome.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN PICKLEBALL CLUB: If you are interested in getting some good exercise and meeting others, pickleball is offered in Blount County. It is a popular sport with seniors. There are free training sessions. For more information, visit www.smokymountainpickleball.org/locations.
BLOUNT COUNTY AMATEUR RADIO EMERGENCY SERVICES: Meets 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of month at the Blount County 911 center. ARES is a volunteer organization affiliated with the American Radio Relay League. All local active hams are welcome to join. For more information, contact Lou Dreinhoefer at 995-1588.
MILITARY VETERANS LUNCH BUNCH: Group meets 11 a.m. third Tuesday of month at Asbury of Maryville’s clubhouse bistro. For more information, contact retired Capt. Tom Teague at 789-5896 or retired Master Sgt. Jim Watson at 389-1400.
BLOUNT COUNTY BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: Meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. second Monday of month, except in September and December, at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville. For more information, contact Chuck Davis, president, at 865-566-3690.
Self-Help, Support Groups
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
UT HOSPICE ADULT GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Meets 3 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of month at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 6500 Northshore Drive in Knoxville. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to reserve a spot, call Brenda Fletcher at 865-544-6208.
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an adult therapeutic support group and a child therapeutic support group on Mondays to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, facilitated by licensed therapist. For more information, call the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: An American Cancer Society self-help group providing support for people with cancer, their families and friends, meets at 6 p.m. first Monday of month at the First Presbyterian Church in Sevierville. For more information, call Alice Grady at 428-5834 or 1-800-ACS-2345.
GATES TO HOPE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Meets 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Cokesbury Conference Center in Knoxville. Contact Nancy Blackburn at 281-8373 for information.
