Clubs, Organizations
BLOUNT COUNTY ARTS AND CRAFTS GUILD: The meeting for May 4 has been canceled. For more information, call 865-382-6545.
Decoration Day
BETHLEHEM CHURCH AND CEMETERY DECORATION DAY SERVICES: Have been canceled for May 9. Loved ones may decorate graves at their discretion. For more information, call Charles “Pete” Presley at 865-984-2742 or 865-230-4899.
CALDERWOOD CEMETERY ASSOCIATION: Decoration Day will be held Sunday, May 3, with social distancing guidelines encouraged. Donations to the cemetery can be made out to Calderwood Cemetery and sent to Micky Jones, 1006 Walker School Road, Maryville TN 37803.
NEW PROVIDENCE PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH: Decoration Day will be observed May 1-3. There will be no Sunday service.
BAKER’S CREEK CEMETERY ASSOCIATION: Decoration Day originally set for May 3 has been postponed. Graves can be decorated May 2 and 3. Donations can be mailed to Jim S. Hall, 6005 Old Niles Ferry Pike, Greenback TN 37742.
OLD PINEY GROVE CEMETERY: The annual Mother’s Day Decoration will be held as usual, on Sunday, May 10. Participants are asked to abide by social distancing guidelines. Flowers should be removed by May 20.
PLEASANT GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH CEMETERY: Decoration Day will be observed on Sunday, May 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual stockholders meeting is postponed.
Et cetera ...
GLOW TROT 5K: That was scheduled for May 16 in Maryville has been postponed until Aug. 22. The event is a fundraiser for Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that is building homes to temporarily house children in state custody while foster homes are located. There is one being built in Blount County.
TENNESSEE MEDIEVAL FAIRE: The sixth annual event originally set for May 23-25, 30-31 and June 6-7 in Harriman has been postponed. Rescheduled date will be in October.
WOLFSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Town of Louisville has decided to postpone the festival until Sept. 11-12 as a safety precaution related to COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set for May 22-23.
ALCOA MARYVILLE CHURCH OF GOD RUMMAGE SALE: Will be held at the church, 2615 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
TURKEY SHOOT: Rockford Lodge No. 469 will be having a turkey shoot on Saturday, May 2.
