Class, Family, Other Reunions
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Will have a picnic beginning at noon on Sept. 3 at Foothills Pointe, 305 Southside Drive, Greenback. The meal will be potluck. Utensils, napkins, plates, ice and cups will be provided. Tea, lemonade and water will also be available or bring your favorite non-alcoholic beverage. Electricity will be available. For more information, call Lynn Campbell at 865-724-3028.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING: Will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Everett Gym. All alumni and faculty are welcome. Snacks and drinks will be provided. No admission fee, but donations will be taken at the door. No advance registration required. This marks 100 years since the school opened in 1922.
HARRIS FAMILY REUNION: Will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Two Rivers Pavilion on Wrights Ferry Road. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Richard Hicks at 865-981-3955.
LEDBETTER FAMILY REUNION: Will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Springbrook Park pavilion. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring favorite dish and lawn chairs. Paper plates and dinnerware will be provided. For more information, contact Dana Davis at 865-448-6041 or David Ledbetter at 865-661-0468.
FRIENDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: Will hold its 65th class reunion at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 2344 Mentor Road, Louisville. For more information, call Jane Chadwick at 865-980-9728.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: Reunion is tentatively planned for 6-10 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bluetick Tavern. 128 W. Broadway, Maryville. RSVP by Aug. 1 to Bobby Drinnen via Facebook, email bobbydd1954@charter.net or call/text 423-836-5114.
WALLAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1967: Will hold a class reunion breakfast on Sept. 16 at the barn at Big Valley Campground in Townsend. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and breakfast will be served around 9:30 or 10 a.m. Desserts are welcome for the coffee in the afternoon. For more information, call David Ledbetter at 865-661-0468 or Harold Manning at 865-382-1674.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960: Will hold its reunion from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Everett gym. A class photo will be taken before the catered meal. For more information, contact Sylvia Garland at 865-984-2284 or sylviagarland@hotmail.com.
Classes Offered
CHAIR VOLLEYBALL: Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, is offering chair volleyball at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of each month. There is no cost to participate. Players are indoors and remain seated, providing a level playing field for all activity levels. Call 865-983-9422 for more information.
Clubs, Organizations
FAITH STITCHERS: Meet at 11:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front St., Maryville. This is a chapter of Crochet for Cancer. For more information, visit them on Facebook at Faith Stitchers or email FaithStitchers@gmail.com.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502.
AMVETS POST 22: Meets at 3 p.m. the third Sunday of month in the Arcade section of New Midland Plaza, 232 S. Calderwood St., Suite F, Alcoa. All veterans are invited to join. Bring a copy of your DD214. Student veterans join for free.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoakiwanis.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of month at the American Legion, 224 Waters Road, Maryville. The Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the American Legion at 984-0233 or Auxiliary President Shana Patty at 865-335-4186.
JOHN J. DUNCAN SR. MEMORIAL VFW POST NO. 10855: Meets 7 p.m. the second Thursday of month at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, across from Maryville Middle School. All former veterans of foreign wars in Blount County are invited to join. Bring a copy of DD 214, or orders for current active military personnel, on any meeting night.
BLOUNT COUNTY SCOTTISH RITE CLUB: Meets 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of month at New Providence Lodge in Maryville.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Food Events
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway in Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5-6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Health, Fitness
MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION ALLIANCE OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets noon to 1 p.m. first Friday of month at Blount Partnership, 201 S. Washington St., Maryville. The group is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing suicide through awareness, direct action and advocacy. Those interested in working toward the case are welcome.
Music
BORDERLINE BAND: Plays at Alnwick Community Club, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville, from 7-10 p.m. each Friday. Door opens at 6 p.m.
Self-Help, Support Groups
PJ PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of month at Shannondale Community Center. The group is for patients, care partners and anyone else affected by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Isabell Senft-Daniel at 865-621-7666 or isabell@pjparkinsons.org or visit the website at www.pjparkinsons.org.
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an educational class for victims and survivors of domestic violence and community members who are interested in learning about the cycle of violence and how they can help loved ones. For more information, contact the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
