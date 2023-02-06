Class, Family, Other Reunions
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958: Reunion is planned for May 20, from 5-8 p.m. at the EHS gym. This will be a catered event. Call 865-982-1495 or 865-368-2511 for more information.
Classes Offered
CHAIR VOLLEYBALL: Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, is offering chair volleyball at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of each month. There is no cost to participate. Players are indoors and remain seated, providing a level playing field for all activity levels. Call 865-983-9422 for more information.
Clubs, Organizations
VETERANS’ COFFEE: Veterans are invited to enjoy fellowship and coffee each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at Vienna Coffee, 212 College St.. Maryville. Bring or buy your own nonalcoholic drink. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call Vern Gqrdai at 512-599-0354.
FAITH STITCHERS: Meet the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front St., Maryville. This is a chapter of Crochet for Cancer. For more information, visit them on Facebook at Faith Stitchers or email FaithStitchers@gmail.com.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502.
AMVETS POST 22: Meets at 3 p.m. the third Sunday of month in the Arcade section of New Midland Plaza, 232 S. Calderwood St., Suite F, Alcoa. All veterans are invited to join. Bring a copy of your DD214. Student veterans join for free.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoakiwanis.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of month at the American Legion, 224 Waters Road, Maryville. The Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the American Legion at 984-0233 or Auxiliary President Shana Patty at 865-335-4186.
JOHN J. DUNCAN SR. MEMORIAL VFW POST NO. 10855: Meets 7 p.m. the second Thursday of month at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, across from Maryville Junior High School. All former veterans of foreign wars in Blount County are invited to join. Bring a copy of DD214, or orders for current active military personnel, on any meeting night.
BLOUNT COUNTY SCOTTISH RITE CLUB: Meets 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of month at New Providence Lodge in Maryville.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Wild Laurel Clubhouse in Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Food Events
SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: Chilhowee View Community Center will hold a spaghetti supper fundraiser from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the center, 3229 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville.
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5-6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Health, Fitness
MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION ALLIANCE OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets noon to 1 p.m. first Friday of month at Blount Partnership, 201 S. Washington St., Maryville. The group is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing suicide through awareness, direct action and advocacy. Those interested in working toward the cause are welcome.
Self-Help, Support Groups
OUR PLACE MONTHLY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: The group meets on the second Friday of each month at the public library at Tellico Village, from 9-11 a.m. The topic Feb. 10 will be communication, with Edward Harper of Blount Memorial Hospital Senior Services. Meetings are open to all giving care to an elderly loved one and includes guest speakers, fellowship and support. For more information, call 865-657-7222 or check out the website at OurPlacetn.org.
PJ PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of month at Shannondale Community Center. The group is for patients, care partners and anyone else affected by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Isabell Senft-Daniel at 865-621-7666 or isabell@pjpar kinsons.org or visit the website at www.pjparkinsons.org.
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an educational class for victims and survivors of domestic violence and community members who are interested in learning about the cycle of violence and how they can help loved ones. For more information, contact the outreach office at 865-983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 865-982-1087.
Et cetera ...
CHARLES M. HALL ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: The applications are now available online for all seniors at charlesmhallalumni.org/scholarships. Applications must be postmarked by April 15.
