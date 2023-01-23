Classes Offered
CHAIR VOLLEYBALL: Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, is offering chair volleyball at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of each month. There is no cost to participate. Players are indoors and remain seated, providing a level playing field for all activity levels. Call 865-983-9422 for more information.
Clubs, Organizations
VETERANS’ COFFEE: Veterans are invited to enjoy fellowship and coffee each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at Vienna Coffee, 212 College St., Maryville. Bring or buy your own nonalcoholic drink. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call Vern Gqrdai at 512-599-0354.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502.
AMVETS POST 22: Meets at 3 p.m. the third Sunday of month in the Arcade section of New Midland Plaza, 232 S. Calderwood St., Suite F, Alcoa. All veterans are invited to join. Bring a copy of your DD214. Student veterans join for free.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoakiwanis.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of month at the American Legion, 224 Waters Road, Maryville. The Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the American Legion at 984-0233 or Auxiliary President Shana Patty at 865-335-4186.
JOHN J. DUNCAN SR. MEMORIAL VFW POST NO. 10855: Meets 7 p.m. the second Thursday of month at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, across from Maryville Junior High School. All former veterans of foreign wars in Blount County are invited to join. Bring a copy of DD214, or orders for current active military personnel, on any meeting night.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Wild Laurel Clubhouse in Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Food Events
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5-6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Et cetera ...
CHARLES M. HALL ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: Are available online at charlesmhallalumni.org/scholarhips for all seniors. Deadline for submitted is April 15.
