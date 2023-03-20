Class, Family, Other Reunions
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958: Reunion is planned for May 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the EHS gym. This will be a catered event. Call 865-982-1495 or 865-368-2511 for more information.
FRIENDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION: The annual banquet is set for April 22, at Friendsville Elementary School. A catered meal will be provided by Donna’s Ole Time cafe from Madisonville. Cost will be $25 per person. Doors open at 4 and meal is at 6 p.m. There will be a handmade quilt raffle and FHS Alumni Brenda Sellers Class of 1977 will be there to sell her new book “You Slept Where?” Call Mary McMillan at 865-705-7361 or Linda Chapman Miller at 865-924-5580 for reservations.
PORTER HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: All classmates are invited to a reunion on Saturday, May 13 at Chandler Farm pavilion, 302 Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville. Call Gary at 865-438-3506 or Susan at 865-548-3264 to RSVP.
Classes Offered
CHAIR VOLLEYBALL: Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, is offering chair volleyball at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of each month. There is no cost to participate. Players are indoors and remain seated, providing a level playing field for all activity levels. Call 865-983-9422 for more information.
Clubs, Organizations
CHILHOWEE VIEW COMMUNITY CENTER: The club will be having a business meeting on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. A Masquerade $5 Fundraising Sale will be held on Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
VETERANS’ COFFEE: Veterans are invited to enjoy fellowship and coffee each Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vienna Coffee, 212 College St.. Maryville. Bring or buy your own nonalcoholic drink. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call Vern Gqrdai at 512-599-0354.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502.
AMVETS POST 22: Meets at 3 p.m. the third Sunday of month in the Arcade section of New Midland Plaza, 232 S. Calderwood St., Suite F, Alcoa. All veterans are invited to join. Bring a copy of your DD214. Student veterans join for free.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoakiwanis.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of month at the American Legion, 224 Waters Road, Maryville. The Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the American Legion at 984-0233 or Auxiliary President Shana Patty at 865-335-4186.
BLOUNT COUNTY SCOTTISH RITE CLUB: Meets 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of month at New Providence Lodge in Maryville.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Wild Laurel Clubhouse in Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Food Events
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway in Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5- 6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Self-Help, Support Groups
PJ PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of month at Shannondale Community Center. The group is for patients, care partners and anyone else affected by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Isabell Senft-Daniel at 865-621-7666 or isabell@pjparkinsons.org or visit the website at www.pjparkinsons.org.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
Et cetera ...
CHARLES M. HALL ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: The applications are now available online for all seniors at charlesmhallalumni.org/scholarships. Applications must be postmarked by April 15.
