Class, Family, Other Reunions
KIDD FAMILY REUNION: The annual event which is normally held on the fourth Sunday in June at First Baptist Church of Maryville has been canceled.
THOMPSON FAMILY REUNION: The event set for June 13 at Pearson Springs Park has been postponed to later in the year. A new date will be announced, but is to be determined.
WEBB FAMILY REUNION: The reunion originally set for June has been canceled. For more information, contact Linda Kirby at 865-984-3806.
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL REUNION FOR CLASSES OF 1970-1975: The reunion originally set for April 25 has been rescheduled for Aug. 29.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958: The spring potluck dinner originally set for May 2 has been postponed to Saturday, Sept. 12, at Life Event Center, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960: Will hold its 60th class reunion on Oct. 17 at Green Meadow Country Club. Dress is casual. Doors open at noon. A class photo will be taken at 12:30, followed by lunch. For more information, contact Sylvia Williamson Garland at 865-984-2284 or sylviagarland@hotmail.com.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI LUNCHEON: The annual event scheduled for June 30 has been canceled.
Clubs, Organizations
PRUDENTIA MASONIC LODGE OF ALCOA: Meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the lodge hall. Social time is at 6 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to all Masons.
Self-Help, Support Groups
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an adult therapeutic support group and a child therapeutic support group on Mondays to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, facilitated by licensed therapist. Call the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
RAINBOW AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: Meets 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Saturdays at 325 Whitecrest Road, Maryville. For more information, call 865-983-8300. Meetings have now started back.
Decoration Day
MYERS CEMETERY: Decoration will be observed May 22-24. The cemetery is located across from Townsend Visitors Center in Townsend. Those who wish to decorate graves may do so at their convenience. The Myers Cemetery Preservation Association’s annual meeting has been postponed.
CLOVER HILL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Decoration Day will be observed May 23 and May 24, 809 Clover Hill Road, Maryville. For more information, call 865-705-8211.
LOWER CHILHOWEE BAPTIST CHURCH: Decoration service starts at 10:30 a.m. on May 24. His By Grace will be singing. The Rev. Josh Sloan will bring the message. There will not be any lunch served.
