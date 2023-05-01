Class, Family, Other Reunions
FRIENDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1965: A reunion is planned for Saturday, May 27, beginning at 2 p.m. at Middlesettlements Field of Dreams. Classmate should bring a side dish and/or dessert. For more information, contact Lynn Russell at 865-379-9293.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958: Reunion is planned for May 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the EHS gym. This will be a catered event. Call 865-982-1495 or 865-368-2511 for more information.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: The 60th class reunion will be held Oct. 6 at Everett Senior Center, starting at 5 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance. Email Deitra Cooper at cooperdlc@aol.com.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING: Will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 between 1 and 4 p.m. at the EHS gymnasium. All graduates or former staff members are welcome. No meal will be served but snacks and drinks will be available at no charge. Donations welcome.
PORTER HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972: All classmates are invited to a reunion on Saturday, May 13 at Chandler Farm pavilion, 302 Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville. Call Gary at 865-438-3506 or Susan at 865-548-3264 to RSVP.
WILLIAM BLOUNT HIGH SCHOOL CLASSES OF 1983 AND 1984: Will have a combined 40th year class reunion on Aug. 19. For more information, contact the Reunion Committee at wb83_84reunion@yahoo.com.
LEDBETTER FAMILY REUNION: The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Springbrook Park pavilion. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish, drinks and chairs. Plates, utensils and cups will be provided. For more information, call David Ledbetter at 865-661-0468 or Dana Lund at 865-256-0686.
Clubs, Organizations
VETERANS’ COFFEE: Veterans are invited to enjoy fellowship and coffee each Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vienna Coffee, 212 College St.. Maryville. Bring or buy your own nonalcoholic drink. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call Vern Gqrdai at 512-599-0354.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502.
AMVETS POST 22: Meets at 3 p.m. the third Sunday of month in the Arcade section of New Midland Plaza, 232 S. Calderwood St., Suite F, Alcoa. All veterans are invited to join. Bring a copy of your DD214. Student veterans join for free.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoakiwanis.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Will meet at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of month at a temporary location in April and May, Alnwick Community Center. The Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the American Legion at 984-0233 or Auxiliary President Shana Patty at 865-335-4186.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Food Events
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway in Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5- 6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Self-Help, Support Groups
PJ PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of month at Shannondale Community Center. The group is for patients, care partners and anyone else affected by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Isabell Senft-Daniel at 865-621-7666 or isabell@pjparkinsons.org or visit the website at www.pjparkinsons.org.
