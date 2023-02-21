Classes Offered
BEGINNER’S TAI CHI: Classes are held at Clear’s Silat, Street Kung Fu & Tai Chi, 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. For more information, call 865-379-9997 or visit www.maryvilletaichi.com.
Clubs, Organizations
WORD WEAVERS KNOXVILLE: This faith-based, supportive community of local writers meets the third Saturday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. The group is open to new members. For more information, visit www.word-weavers.com or email Beth Boring at boringb@bellsouth.net.
MARYVILLE-ALCOA CIVITAN CLUB: The club meets second and fourth Thursdays of each month at noon at First United Methodist Church on Montvale Station Road, Maryville. For more information, contact Linda or Bob Ullom ay 865-856-7441 or visit civitan.org.
MODEL CAR CLUB: Meets from 10 a.m. to noon third Saturday of month at the Maryville Hobby Lobby, located next to Foothills Mall. No dues or fees. For more information, call Kurt at 865-932-1166.
MARYVILLE FREE NETWORKING INTERNATIONAL: Meets 8:15-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Cedar Point Church, 1225 William Blount Drive, Maryville. Learn networking tips and strategies to grow your business and build relationships. RSVP to maryvillefnigroup@gmail.com.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Wild Laurel Clubhouse in Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
MARYVILLE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB: Meets 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of month at the Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. Visit the group on Facebook or email info@mmrrc.club.
Health, Fitness
WEIGHT WATCHERS: Meetings are held at 8:45 a.m.on Saturdays with weigh-ins at 8:15 a.m. at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville.
UT HOSPICE TRAINING: UT Hospice, serving patients and families in Knox and 15 surrounding counties, conducts ongoing orientation sessions for adults interested in becoming volunteers with the program. No medical experience is required. Training is provided. For more information, call Penny Sparks at 865-544-6279 or email penny.sparks@lhcgroup.com.
Music, Dancing
BORDERLINE BAND: Plays at Alnwick Community Club, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville, from 7 to 10 p.m. each Friday. Door opens at 6 p.m.
ALNWICK COMMUNITY CENTER: Karaoke night is held 6-9 p.m. each Friday at the center, located at 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Karaoke is held from 6 to 10 p.m. each Saturday at the lodge, 224 Waters Road, Maryville. No cover charge.
ROCKY BRANCH BLUEGRASS, GOSPEL AND COUNTRY JAM SESSION: 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Rocky Branch Community Club (the old Rocky Branch School). All string pickers and listeners welcome; no electric instruments. Refreshments provided. No alcohol or drugs allowed. Donations are appreciated to cover operational expenses for this nonprofit organization.
Et cetera ...
SCRABBLE: Everett Senior Center offers Scrabble from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Players are needed. For more information, call 865-983-9422. Everett Senior Center is located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.