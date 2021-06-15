Classes Offered
DEALING WITH DEMENTIA WORKSHOP: This free six-hour workshop for family caregivers is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Smith Life Event Center. Lunch and a 370-page guide is provided at no cost. Seats are limited. Call 865-371-0283 to register or email caregiversuperherosociety@gmail.com.
Clubs, Organizations
BLOUNT COUNTY PHOTO CLUB: Meets at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville. For more information, visit blountcountyphotoclub.com.
ROTARY CLUB OF MARYVILLE: Meets at noon Wednesdays at Blount County Public Library.
Especially For Kids
IMAGINATION LIBRARY SIGN-UP: Thanks to Maryville Kiwanis, children from birth up to their fifth birthday who are residents of Blount County can receive free books monthly when parents register in the Children’s Department of the Blount County Public Library, open daily, or online at Blount Reads. For more information, call 865-273-1414.
Food Events
FREE FRIDAY LUNCHES: Are being offered from 11 a.m. to noon each Friday by Blount County Salvation Army. The meals are take-out only and available at Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville. All are welcome.
Self-Help, Support Groups
STEEL MAGNOLIAS ALANON WOMENS GROUP: Meets at noon on Thursdays at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexandar Parkway, Maryville, in Room 203.
CAREGIVER CAFE: A family caregiver supoprt group for dementia caregivers meets the second and fourth Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church, Maryville. For more information, call 865-371-0283.
HOPE LIFTERS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: A faith-based group for men and women grieving the recent or distant loss of a loved one meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Follow posted signs in breezeway to find room. Social distancing will be in place and masks are required. For more information, call Kelly or Linda at 865-982-5531.
OVERCOMERS OUTREACH: The 12-step Christ-centered support group meets 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Partnership Christian Church, 323 Partnership Parkway, Maryville. Those overcoming habits, addictions and compulsions come together to praise the Lord, share with one another in strictest confidence and pray specifically for one another. Come as you are.
WIDOW/WIDOWER GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Meets 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville. The group is for those who have suffered a loss within the last two years. For more information, call 865-856-2570.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY MARYVILLE: Meets Wednesdays at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville. This is a Christ-centered 12-step program for anyone struggling with addiction, hurts, hang-ups and/or habits. Dinner at 5:30 p.m., worship at 6:30 p.m. and small groups at 7:40 p.m. For more information, call 865-643-7627.
DIVORCE SUPPORT: Meets 7 p.m. Wednesdays at RIO Revolution, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. For more information, contact Sammy Humphreys at 865-740-6604.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Meets 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Louisville Town Center, 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville. For more information, contact Janice at janiceannchurch@gmail.com or 301-602-6750.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY AT RIO REVOLUTION: Meets 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays at RIO Revolution, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. For more information, visit www.riorevolution.com.
DOWN ON THE RIVER GROUP OF ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: Meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church in Townsend. It is a closed discussion group.
HAPPY DESTINY AA: Meets at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 8 a.m. on Saturdays, as well as noon and 5:30 p.m. daily (Sunday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting is a women’s meeting) and at 7:30 p.m. every day except Mondays. Meetings are closed discussion and held at 325 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville. For information, call 983-8300.
AL-ANON STEEL MAGNOLIAS WOMEN’S GROUP: Meets noon Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville.
MARYVILLE UNITY GROUP OF ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: Meets 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, Room 128, for open discussion meetings.
SURRENDER TO WIN FELLOWSHIP AA GROUP: Meets 7 p.m. Wednesdays for closed discussion at Martin Luther King Center, 209 Franklin St. For information, call 947-9888.
ROCKFORD AA GROUP: Meets 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday, noon and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday, and 8 p.m. every day except Wednesday at AROC building, Old Knoxville Highway at Self Hollow Road.
RAINBOW AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: Meets 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Saturdays at 325 Whitecrest Road, Maryville. For more information, call 865-983-8300.
LIVING NOW AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: Meets 8 p.m. Fridays at Seymour Heights Christian Church, 122 Boyds Creek Highway, Seymour.
NAR-ANON TRAVELERS GROUP: A support group for family members and loved ones of addicts meets 8 p.m. Mondays at AROC building, Old Knoxville Highway at Self Hollow Road in Rockford. For information, call 983-8300.
SEVIERVILLE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: Meets 8 p.m. Wednesdays at First United Methodist Church on Cedar Street.
BLOUNT COUNTY AA GROUP: Meets 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Fairview United Methodist Church, Old Niles Ferry Road, for closed discussions. For information, call 984-2501.
TOWNSEND AA GROUP: Meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church. Open speaker meeting the last Monday of each month.
LITTLE RIVER GROUP OF NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Meets 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. Meetings take place at the AROC building, Old Knoxville Highway at Self Hollow Road. For information, call 983-8300.
