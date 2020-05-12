Class, Family, Other Reunions

THOMPSON FAMILY REUNION: The event set for June 13 at Pearson Springs Park has been postponed to later in the year. A new date will be announced, but is to be determined.

WEBB FAMILY REUNION: The reunion originally set for June has been canceled. For more information, contact Linda Kirby at 865-984-3806.

MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL REUNION FOR CLASSES OF 1970-1975: The reunion originally set for April 25 has been rescheduled for Aug. 29.

EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958: The spring potluck dinner originally set for May 2 has been postponed to Saturday, Sept. 12, at Life Event Center, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.

Clubs, Organizations

PRUDENTIA MASONIC LODGE OF ALCOA: Meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the lodge hall. Social time is at 6 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to all Masons.

LEVI RETIREES: The monthly luncheon has been canceled for May.

Self-Help, Support Groups

PROSTATE CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: The meeting set for May 18 has been canceled. The next meeting will be June 15.

HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an adult therapeutic support group and a child therapeutic support group on Mondays to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, facilitated by licensed therapist. Call the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.

Music, Dancing

LOWER CHILHOWEE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The monthly singing set for May 16 has been canceled.

