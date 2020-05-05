Decoration Day
MIDDLESETTLEMENTS CEMETERY: Will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10, for anyone who wishes to decorate graves. Attendees are asked to follow all regulations of the cemetery and social distancing.
CARPENTERS CAMPGROUND UNITED METHODIST CHRUCH CEMETERY: Decoration service originally set for May 16 has been canceled. Graves can be decorated May 15 and 16. Donations can be made out to Carpenters Cemetery and sent to Brenda Millsaps, 1035 Bert Garner Lane, Maryville, TN 37803.
GLOW TROT 5K: That was scheduled for May 16 in Maryville has been postponed until Aug. 22. The event is a fundraiser for Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that is building homes to temporarily house children in state custody while foster homes are located. There is one being built in Blount County.
TENNESSEE MEDIEVAL FAIRE: The sixth annual event originally set for May 23-25, 30-31 and June 6-7 in Harriman has been postponed. Rescheduled date will be in October.
WOLFSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Town of Louisville has decided to postpone the festival until Sept. 11-12 as a safety precaution related to COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set for May 22-23.
