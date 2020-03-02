The Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble, official dancing Ambassadors of Goodwill for Knoxville and Tennessee, will hold open auditions for new dancers at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Dancers Studio, 4216 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville.
Any child who is a Tennessee resident between 8-15 years of age is eligible to audition. Each dancer should prepare an original one-minute dance composition without music. Dancers will also be judged as a group on strength, flexibility, proficiency in basic modern dance and ballet technique, and ability to learn simple combinations.
For more information, contact Irena Linn, Artistic Director, or Amy Renée Wilson, associate artistic director, at 865-584-9636.
