During the month of February, Alcoa Middle School has been involved in many activities. Lately, we had our seventh and eighth dance and then our sixth and fifth grade Valentine’s dance which held many interesting and fun events four our students to enjoy.
Some of those things students could participate in included the dance floor, where students could hang out and dance with their friends to the music; the karaoke room, a room where students could pick their own appropriate song and show off their singing talents to their peers; the photo booth operated by J-Teen staff members where students could get photos made and printed out; and lastly concessions.
Also, the Student Council put together AMS hearts or Alcoa Middle School hearts. Students were able to buy a gift for someone for Valentine’s Day in the morning at the gym. The gifts include a ring pop and a note that goes with the candy that was sent to the receiver during sixth period.
Next, the yearbook/journalism class has recently started shirt forms for the eighth grade to buy and represent the school and their class of 2026. The yearbook/journalism class finished up the yearbook on Tuesday, March 1. AMS recently finished its school-wide spelling bee with the winner Megan Ferguson going on to compete at the University of Tennessee for prizes.
Students of the month at AMS are Diego Montalvo, Catie Gossett, Alizae Hernandez, Reed Heaton, Kylie Hallock and Campbell Mizell. Teachers of the month are Dr. Julie Pepperman (sixth grade, eighth grade science teacher; also head of Student Council) and Kara Jones.
