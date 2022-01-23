Call it a one-stop shop for all things prom where everything is free — but if you’re the ministry’s founder, Kristina Killebrew, you describe it as a community loving on its community.
Killebrew and two others began Second Chance Prom Ministry back in 2013 and it’s been held annually, with the exception of last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The 2022 version is set to debut on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon at RIO Revolution Church and any student needing formal attire is welcome to attend.
That includes both males and females. It started out as a ministry for female students, but over the years, it has expanded to include tuxes and suits for the guys, Killebrew said. She estimated there are still more dresses — in the neighborhood of 1,000, but guys will also have a good selection of items to choose from.
The formal attire has been donated by members of the community and local businesses. All colors, styles and sizes are available and they are arranged on racks by size. The sanctuary at RIO Revolution is transformed into a prom paradise for that one day.
Dresses and tuxes are just one part of this free event, Killebrew said. On hand will be accessories like shoes, purses and jewelry. Vendors like Douglas J Aveda will be present to make hair and makeup appointments for those that are interested. Sun Tan City will be taking appointments for spray tans.
Shear Faith Salon, Regal Tuxedo and Taction RX are some of the other vendors who have signed on. It’s all free.
If a shopper finds the perfect dress but it needs some adjustments, that can be taken care of, too. Alteration specialists will be there to provide the proper fit.
And even though the huge event wasn’t held last year, Killebrew said Second Chance Prom Ministry did help some students whose prom, formal dance or military ball went on as planned.
“We still helped several students,” Killebrew said. “I was on a case-by-case basis. There weren’t as many formal events being held so we didn’t see the need to have our full-blown event.”
Registration is now open for the Feb. 26 prom shopping extravaganza. Those who wish to do so can visit the website, riorevolution.org and just answer a couple of questions. Walk-ins will be allowed in, but registration helps Killebrew and the others involved in the ministry know how many to expect.
The day is staffed with many volunteers; some will serve as consultants that can help a shopper find the perfect attire and accessories. Others have spend hours leading up to the day getting dresses ready to display and also collecting items that have been donated.
There is no asking of private information. In fact. Killebrew said all ages of students are welcome from anywhere. “You don’t have to live in Blount County,” she said. “We have people come from other states.”
Killebrew said she knows the pandemic has been hard on families as some experienced job loss, reduced work hours, etc. She said it’s important to reach out and help them.
“Families look different,” she said. “It might be a grandmother raising her grandchildren. Or a foster family that needs some extra support. There are no questions asked.”
Shoppers can come by themselves or with family or friends.
In years past, there has been a big push for donations, but Killebrew said the inventory is high. She said she will not, however, turn down new or gently, gently use attire or accessories. They can be dropped off at the church from 9-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“We have had more donations come on from our community over the past couple of years,” Killebrew said. “We have tons and tons of dresses with the tags still on them. We have tried to make sure we have the best of the best when it comes to formal attire.”
If Second Chance Prom Ministry receives something they can’t use, they donate to local thrift stores.
The first 100 students through the doors on Feb. 26 will get goody bags full of stuff from local businesses. If there are others out there who want to provide items, Killebrew said they can reach out through the website.
All of the preparation has been leading up to that one important day. Killebrew said she will have plenty of volunteers there to make things go smoothly. She could still use people that can help set up the event on Friday and Saturday.
“It is fast and furious but so much fun,” she said.
