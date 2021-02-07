Worried about where to start your novel? Is the pace fast enough? Does the reader understand what is going on? It's possible to end up in a circle of early revision, re-writing chapter two again and again until it feels right.
Writing teacher Daniel David Wallace will describe his “character-first approach” to beginning a novel or long story, and will use examples from "Great Expectations," "The Age of Innocence," "Jack Reacher" and "Gideon the Ninth" to illustrate the technique. He’ll show how a good protagonist begins a novel in opposition to the story’s “real” plot. At the end of the workshop, Daniel will provide an online writing prompt to help you try out the approach and sketch out your next novel.
The Zoom session will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 27 by Knoxville Writers' Guild. The cost to attend is $10-$30. Those interested should register at knoxvillewritersguild.org before Feb. 25.
Wallace completed his Ph.D. in creative writing at the University of Tennessee, where he spent four years researching new ways to teach fiction writing. He is the editor-in-chief for Burlesque Press, the host of the annual “Escape the Plot Forest” writing conference, and his work has appeared in McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Tampa Review, Air Schooner and Fiction Writers Review.
