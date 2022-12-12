The Tennessee Society of the National Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring a Tennessee History Poster Contest for students in grades four through eight. The contest is conducted locally by Mary Blount Chapter DAR. Information about the contest was sent to all local schools, but students can submit an entry on their own and are encouraged to enter.
Each poster for the contest should depict the theme “Window on the Watauga,” with students drawing inspiration from actual events like the frontier settlement along the Watauga River of upper East Tennessee, the 1772 Watauga Association, or the Overmountain Men heroes of the 1780 battle of King’s Mountain in the Revolutionary War.
A poster could show persons like Daniel Boone or John Sevier (first governor of the state of Tennessee) who were early settlers in the area and leaders in the Watauga Association, or Catherine “Bonny Kate” Sherrill who was a heroine of Fort Watauga. Native American Nanyehi, known in English as Nancy Ward, who was a "beloved woman" of the Cherokee would be another possible subject of the poster.
Margaret Ellen Crawford, a member of the Mary Blount chapter and local contest chair, can provide additional information on helpful sources and web links about the subject, and specific rules for submitting a poster. The contest deadline for submitting an entry is Jan. 6, 2023. The state winners of the contest at each grade level will receive a certificate and monetary award.
