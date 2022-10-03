Mary Blount Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has provided information to schools in Blount County about several contests sponsored by the National Society DAR. There are specific categories and guidelines for different ages of students.
Students in public, private, parochial, and home school programs may participate in addition to groups like Scout troops or service organizations.
All grades (preschool through grade 12) can participate in the Junior American Citizens (JAC) contest, whose theme for this year is “The 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail: Moving the Stars and Stripes Westward.”
The art contest includes five categories: poster, banner, stamp, digital art, and photographic essay. Preschool and kindergarten students may compete only in the banner category, which is a group of three to five students. The creative expression contest for grades 1-12 includes two categories: poetry and short story. The community service project may be an individual or group entry for grades 1-12.
The American History Essay Contest, entitled “Delegate to Second Continental Congress,” is for students in students in grades 5-8. Participants in the essay contest are to imagine they are a delegate to the 1775-1776 Second Continental Congress, including the colony they represent and what is important for them to accomplish.
The Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest is for students in grades 9-12. Students writing an essay for this contest will choose a figure from the American Revolution era (1773-1783) who influenced the course of the Revolution and who contributed to the founding of the new nation. Deadlines for all the above contests is Nov.15, 2022.
The Tennessee Society DAR is also sponsoring a poster contest for students in grades 4-8 depicting the theme “Window on the Watauga.” This contest has a January deadline, and information on it will be sent later.
