The Mary Blount Chapter National Society Daughters of American Revolution’s annual Student Appreciation Awards ceremony was celebrated outside at John Sevier Park pavilion in Maryville.
Twenty six students were honored from the local schools with certificates, medals and monetary gifts. Three senior students were chosen for the Good Citizens awards. Twenty three students were chosen in the Junior American Citizens contest.
The purpose of these awards are to encourage love of country, patriotism, dependability, leadership and to be a good citizens in the classroom, community and in an organization. Building future leaders of America. Pictured with students is Wanda Taylor, JAC chairman and Myrtle James, chapter regent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.