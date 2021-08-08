Members of the Mary Blount Chapter National Society Daughters of American Revolution joined members of the American Legion Post 13 to rededicate the recently relocated monument to Elizabeth Thompson Pershing, the mother of General John “Blackjack” Pershing. The monument is now permanently sited in front of the American Legion Post 13 completely restored.
The monument is in a most fitting location, as it was Post 13 that had placed it at its original location at the family farm almost 100 years ago. The Regent of the Mary Blount chapter presented certificates of appreciation to the military of Purple Heart recipients present.
