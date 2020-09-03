Mary Blount Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has provided information materials to all schools in Blount County on three contests sponsored by the National Society DAR and one contest sponsored by the Tennessee State Society DAR. There are different categories for different grade levels.
The first contest offered by The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was created by the Junior American Citizens (JAC) Committee to promote good citizenship and appreciation of American heritage and history among every school-age child in the United States. The JAC Committee offers contests in art, creative expression, and community service. All children in pre-school through grade 12 are encouraged to participate; however, pre-school and kindergarten students may participate only in the banner and group community service project categories.
Entries are judged by grade on three levels (gifted, general and special needs) so that every child may enter the contest regardless of ability.
This information is carefully guarded and no certificate or award medal will indicate a specific level. All entries must follow the 2020 theme — “The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New Land.”
The theme for the 2020 American History essay is: “March 5, 2020,” which marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, considered to be a pivotal event that paved the way to the American Revolution. Imagine you are living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, describe your family’s discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British King and Parliament.” The length of the essay for grade 5 is between 300–600 words and for grades 6, 7 and 8 between 600–1,000 words. All grade 5, 6, 7 and 8 students in a public, private or parochial school, or those who are home schooled, are eligible.
The Tennessee Society DAR is sponsoring the Tennessee History Poster Contest which is open to grades 4, 5, 6 and 7. The title: “Celebrating Tennessee’s 225” should be included on the 14” x 22” poster.
Winners will be recognized at the annual awards tea in February. Winners will receive a certificate and monetary award. The due date for all contests will be Nov. 15. For more information and guidelines of each contest, contact by phone or email. American History Essay Contest, Tennessee History Poster Contest and JAC Chair: Wanda Taylor, 865-719-9744, mommawa
