The Mary Blount Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the William Blount High School Air Force JROTC met up to clean a monument of Anne Elizabeth Thompson Pershing. The monument is located at her family’s farm in Maryville.
It is made from pink marble and was placed in that location by American Legion Post 13 in 1922.
Pershing was the mother of Gen. John Joseph Pershing. He was a senior United States Army officer and was most famous as the commander of the American Expeditionary forces on the Western front in World War I. He served from 1886 to 1924.
