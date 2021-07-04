There are 283 names on the membership role for Disabled American Veterans Blount County Chapter 76.
But as chapter commander Jeff Gardner sadly reports, there are few showing up for meetings or community projects. Some are now up in years and find it difficult to get around.
“There are probably 10 or 15 who regularly show up,” said Gardner, an Army veteran who served his country for 27 years. He wants to get the word out that all veterans, even those who have no disability, are welcome into this organization.
This chapter formerly met at the United Steel Workers Union Hall in Alcoa, but Gardner said that has changed. They now meet every Monday at 5:30 p.m. at RIO Revolution Church, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
It was 1965 when DAV Blount County Chapter 76 was founded. Gardner said over the years this nonprofit organization has immersed itself in the community and see themselves as social activists. The decrease in participation makes that difficult.
“There is a lot we can do in the community,” this chapter commander said. They typically hold events for firefighters and other first responders as a way to show gratitude. He is hoping to encourage more veterans to join the chapter so more events can be held.
Gardner, 60, is the youngest member of Chapter 76; he would love to see some younger male and female veterans come to the meetings and get involved. They start off with a business meeting but also discuss outreach plans.
One focus is to make sure veterans are receiving the benefits they are entitled to. This chapter works with Blount County Veterans Affairs Service Officer Nathan Weinbaum.
The relationship Gardner has with Chapter 76 goes back decades. His father, Ernest Gardner, helped start the chapter. He was a veteran of World War II.
This retired Army veteran doesn’t want to see the chapter fade away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.