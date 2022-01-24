Wil Davenport, a personal history specialist and founder of More Than Memories, is offering a workshop, Your Family Stories: A precious gift to give your family. Each person who signs up for the Jan. 29 workshop at the Blount County Public Library will get their own 18 minute time slot to be interviewed sharing some favorite family stories. There is no cost to participate and participates will be given the unedited footage. Davenport will provide guidance in advance of the interview via email and will conduct the individual sessions. The time slots are between 2 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.
To register, go to the Blount County Public Library website, blounttn.org and click on What's Happening. Under that category go to Adult Event Registration and find the workshop listing.
For more information, email Davenport at MoreThanMemoriesTn@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.