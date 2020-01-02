The Eusebia History Group will welcome Mark Davidson, educator and historian who teaches Our Appalachia non-credit classes at Pellissippi State, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Eusebia Presbyterian Church, 1701 Burnett Station Road, Seymour. He will talk about "Tears, Trails, and Treaties: Key Points in the Cherokee Removal."
Davidson retired in 2010 after 38 years as a teacher with Blount County Schools and was inducted into the Blount County Schools Educator Hall of Fame in 2019. After retirement, he was a teacher’s aide for five years at Rockford Elementary School and continues to teach the Our Appalachia series of non-credit classes at the Blount County Campus of Pellissippi State Community College. His ancestral roots are in the North Carolina’s Piedmont and Blue Ridge along with the Blount County foothills of the Smokies. Mark and his wife Jan, a direct descendant of Cades Cove patriarch Russell Gregory, live in Blount County as do their son and daughter-in law, Josh and Rachel Davidson, and their daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Bryan Brisson.
Contact Jean at rev2jean@gmail.com or 502-664-5210 for more information. Everyone is invited.
