St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Maryville is offering its gourmet holiday dishes in time for Thanksgiving. The dishes that can be ordered include spinach maria, sweet potato casserole, breakfast casserole (frozen) along with taco soup, tomato basil soup and chili (also frozen), Elvis pound cakes, cranberry and orange-pear relishes. To place an order, call 865-983-3512 by Nov. 5. Orders will be ready for pickup on Nov. 21 at the church, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville.
