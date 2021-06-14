Residents of Townsend who are attending college or trade school can apply now for a scholarship through the Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund. Last year, $26,250 was awarded to Townsend students. The deadline for applications is June 30.
Students must attend an accredited school and must provide a current, valid ID with a Townsend address with the zip code 37882. The scholarship funds are available for up to six years of school. Adults going back to school are also eligible. Students attending school part-time will receive prorated amounts. Last year’s full-time scholarship award was for $1500 and was awarded to 17 students.
The Dorothy Storey scholarship, named after one of the founding members, is also available to one applicant who most clearly demonstrates his or her contribution to the Townsend community and whose future goals show a desire to continue that commitment.
The Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund is made possible through cash donations and through the proceeds of the thrift store at 120 Tiger Drive in Townsend. Over $300,000 has been awarded to students since the fund’s inception in 1994.
For more information or to download the scholarship applications, visit www.heart sandhandsfund.org or visit the fund’s Facebook page.
