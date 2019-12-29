As Family Promise sought out a place to open its first-ever thrift store in Blount County, interim Executive Director Caroline Lamar said they looked high and low for just the right spot.
“It was like being in the middle of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears,’” she said. “This one was too small, or this one was too big.”
“Or too expensive,” added board president Phil Hoffman.
But upon entering the building at 705 E. Lincoln St., in Alcoa, all was just right, they both said.
The purchase of said building was made and Family Promise got to work to get its store open. They have named it Second Chance, which Lamar said reflects on multiple missions.
“The items in the store are getting a second or third chance,” she pointed out. “And this all goes to give our families served by Family Promise a second chance.”
Before Family Promise took it over, Luther Denton ran an antique store in the location. Lamar said he left behind for them several display cases, counters and shelving. There was little work that needed to be done. Denton’s family was glad the building would be used for this ministry, Family Promise officials said.
“It was already set up for retail, which was great,” she said. “It was set up to sell things. We got up and running sooner because of that.”
There was an issue with flooding in the basement, Hoffman said, but that has been taken care of. He said the store opened on Friday, Dec. 13. “Our lucky day,” he pointed out.
And while the structure was a great find, its location has proven to be one more giant positive. Store manager Megan Fair said there are already some great thrift stores nearby, like 4 Chics and a Cat, Community Closet and others. “Thrift store shoppers will have convenient shopping,” she said.
The address on Lincoln, 705, might not be recognizable to most. Lamar said she had a bit of a hard time at first, explaining where Second Chance is located. Then she started asking curious shoppers her own question.
“Do you know where Gracie’s is located?” Turns out, most people she asked said they do, seeing as it’s a very popular restaurant in town. “We’re across from Gracie’s” is now how Lamar gets people to the thrift store.
Hoffman said this neighborhood is indeed perfect for Second Chance. Family Promise works with organizations like Chilhowee Baptist Center on projects like the warming center housed at First Baptist Maryville. CBC is just up the road. “We are all connected,” he said.
Getting people into Second Chance Thrift Store has also provided Family Promise with one more way to introduce themselves to this community, both Hoffman and Lamar said. Some will stumble onto the store, not knowing about the ministry it supports. Then they discover they are helping homeless families by shopping here.
Fair has been busy for weeks, getting everything organized so the store looks and feels like a retail store instead of a junky yard sale. Clothes and shoes are categorized by size and shelves are not piled high. There is room to move about the store.
She posts daily on Facebook and also Instagram about new items coming in, especially if they are unique finds, the manager said.
“My years in retail taught me you have to show what you have or it will go nowhere,” Fair said.
Stuff is moving. There are Family Promise volunteers who come in to sort donations and keep the shelves stocked. Families who are part of the Family Promise program can come here to find what they need to start over. There are transitional housing units Family Promise owns that are just down the street.
Lamar said she also wants the store to be available for domestic violence victims who end up at Haven House or other emergency shelter.
This ministry celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Lamar said the opening of Second Chance is a great way to start on the next 10.
It’s nice to be able to be in on the ground floor as this business takes off, she said. They can customize to fit their needs and their schedules. The store is normally closed on Sundays and Mondays but will also shut its doors on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
“We can make it what we want it to be,” Lamar said. “It’s ours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.